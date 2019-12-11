Listen Live Sports

Sullivan lifts Lamar over Southern-New Orleans 73-56

December 11, 2019 11:30 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Avery Sullivan had a career-high 24 points plus 16 rebounds as Lamar defeated Southern-New Orleans of the NAIA 73-56 on Wednesday night.

T.J. Atwood had 16 points and seven rebounds for Lamar (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. V.J. Holmes added 13 points and seven assists. David Muoka had four blocks for the home team.

Shadon Green had 16 points for the Knights, who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Chris Mark added 13 points and eight assists. He also had eight turnovers. Raymone Lampkin had 8 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Lamar takes on TCU on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

