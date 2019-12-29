Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sunday's College Hockey Scores

December 29, 2019
 
EAST

Army West Point 5, New Hampshire 4

Bentley 3, Sacred Heart 2

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 1

Colorado College 7, St. Lawrence 3

Dartmouth 4, UConn 3

Maine 5, American International 1

Minn. Duluth 4, Merrimack 1

Providence 1, Union 1, OT (tie)

Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 3

UMass 5, RPI 3

Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0

MIDWEST

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud St. 1

Minnesota St. 2, Bemidji St. 0

WEST

Arizona St. 4, Harvard 4, OT (tie)

EXHIBITION

Boston U. 3, Concordia (Quebec) 0

Guelph 3, RIT 2

UMass Lowell 3, CCHL All-Stars 1

Yale 4, McGill 1

