Sunday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released TE Alizé Mack from the practice squad. Signed DT Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Albert Huggins. Activated CB Cre’Von LeBlanc from IR. Signed TE Josh Perkins from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Carroll Phillips. Signed LB Chris Odom from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Alexander Yelesin to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Jonathan Ericsson from Grand Rapids.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed D Brian Dumoulin on the IL.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Derrick Pouliot to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned Fs Beck Malenstyn and D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

NORTHWESTERN — Announced offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mick McCall will not return next season.

RUTGERS — Agreed to terms with football coach Greg Schiano.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Fired football coach Charlie Strong.

TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer. Demoted offensive coordinator Tim Beck to quarterbacks coach. Announced co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Naviar will be the interim defensive coordinator; and inside receivers coach Corby Meekins will no longer coach but will stay in the program in an administrative role.

UTSA — Fired football coach Frank Wilson.

