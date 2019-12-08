Sunday’s Sports Transactions

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Keon Broxton on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Hensley Meulens bench coach, Jeremy Hefner pitching coach, and Tony DeFrancesco first base coach. Promoted Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Hershey F Beck Malenstyn three games.
FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.
RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.
