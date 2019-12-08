Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 8, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Keon Broxton on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Hensley Meulens bench coach, Jeremy Hefner pitching coach, and Tony DeFrancesco first base coach. Promoted Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio (AHL).

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Beck Malenstyn three games.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.

RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia