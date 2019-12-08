Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Keon Broxton on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Hensley Meulens bench coach, Jeremy Hefner pitching coach, and Tony DeFrancesco first base coach. Promoted Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Beck Malenstyn three games.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.

RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.