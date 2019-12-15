Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 15, 2019 5:00 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Corey Kluber to Texas for OF Delino DeShields and RHP Emmanuel Clase.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Blake Treinen to a one-year contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP J.R. Bunda to Gateway (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Austin Dubsky, UT Eddie Haus and INF Jose Rosario.

Advertisement

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Alex Romero, Ryan McAuliffe, Jake Waters, Jake Godfrey, Heath Renz, Gabe Gentner and Ian Codina; INFs Jarrod Watkins and Omar Obregon; OFs Anthony Brocato and Ryan Stacy; and LHPs Cole Cook and Will Headen. Declined options on LHPs Nick Durazo, Jared Skolnicki and Tyler Honahan; OFs Kervin Moesquit, Sergio Lopez and Jonathan Pryor; RHPs Greg Marino, Andrew Bernstein and Bradley Welsh; and C Jonah Dean-Hargroves.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Julien Gauthier to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment