Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Corey Kluber to Texas for OF Delino DeShields and RHP Emmanuel Clase.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Blake Treinen to a one-year contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP J.R. Bunda to Gateway (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Austin Dubsky, UT Eddie Haus and INF Jose Rosario.

Advertisement

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Alex Romero, Ryan McAuliffe, Jake Waters, Jake Godfrey, Heath Renz, Gabe Gentner and Ian Codina; INFs Jarrod Watkins and Omar Obregon; OFs Anthony Brocato and Ryan Stacy; and LHPs Cole Cook and Will Headen. Declined options on LHPs Nick Durazo, Jared Skolnicki and Tyler Honahan; OFs Kervin Moesquit, Sergio Lopez and Jonathan Pryor; RHPs Greg Marino, Andrew Bernstein and Bradley Welsh; and C Jonah Dean-Hargroves.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Julien Gauthier to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.