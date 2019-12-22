Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Brody Wofford to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Peter Pena.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Washington G Isaiah Thomas two games for entering spectator stands.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Anthony Mantha on IR. Recalled G Jimmy Howard from long-term IR at Grand Rapids (IL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LW Brett Pollock to a professional tryout.

