Sunday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Brody Wofford to a contract extension.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Peter Pena.
NBA — Suspended Washington G Isaiah Thomas two games for entering spectator stands.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Anthony Mantha on IR. Recalled G Jimmy Howard from long-term IR at Grand Rapids (IL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released LW Brett Pollock from a professional tryout.
