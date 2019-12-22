Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 22, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Brody Wofford to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Peter Pena.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Washington G Isaiah Thomas two games for entering spectator stands.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Anthony Mantha on IR. Recalled G Jimmy Howard from long-term IR at Grand Rapids (IL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released LW Brett Pollock from a professional tryout.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS hold Change of Responsibility ceremony

Today in History

2006: Former President Gerald Ford dies at age 93