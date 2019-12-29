Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

December 29, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Marcos Diplán for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated C Eric Haase for assignment. Signed 2B César Hernández to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Charlotte G Terry Rozier $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford F Nathan Noel one game.

Advertisement
ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Kyle Haas one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Román Torres.

“COLLEGE

AMERICAN — Named Marsha Harper women’s soccer coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter.

VANDERBILT — Fired offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation