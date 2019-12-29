Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Marcos Diplán for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated C Eric Haase for assignment. Signed 2B César Hernández to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Charlotte G Terry Rozier $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford F Nathan Noel one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne D Kyle Haas one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Román Torres.

“COLLEGE

AMERICAN — Named Marsha Harper women’s soccer coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter.

VANDERBILT — Fired offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

