Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

EAST

Amherst 71, Keene St. 41

Army 81, Bryant 75

Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56

Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49

Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56

Creighton 65, Georgetown 56

Clark U. 82, Lehman 50

Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64

Connecticut Coll. 61, Endicott 59

Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42

Delaware 63, George Mason 44

Drew 77, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 55

Fordham 68, Samford 37

Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75

Hartwick 67, York (Pa.) 54

Houston 54, Hofstra 44

Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71

Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

Merrimack 78, Vermont 53

N.C. State 72, Boston College 54

Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37

Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50

Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60

Smith 76, Anna Maria 57

Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73, 2OT

UMBC 65, Lafayette 58

William & Mary 63, George Washington 51

Wis.-Eau Claire 83, Salve Regina 24

Wis.-Stout 72, Salisbury 63

SOUTH

Alabama 87, SE Louisiana 50

Brown 72, FIU 57

Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44

Florida 55, Davidson 50

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56

Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62

Georgia 67, East Carolina 50

Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51

Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT

James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32

JW, Fla. 73, Lawrence Tech 57

Louisiana-Monroe 74, MVSU 66

Louisiana Tech 67, Arkansas St. 54

Louisville 62, Syracuse 58

Miami 59, Wake Forest 56

Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70

Millsaps 60, Huntingdon 51

Mississippi St. 89, UALR 50

Oglethorpe 73, Bridgewater (Va.) 53

Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48

Tennessee 88, Howard 38

Tennessee Tech 94, Tenn. Wesleyan 45

UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47

Vanderbilt 72, Columbia 51

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67

Elmhurst 73, Beloit 42

Grand View 85, Haskell Indian Nations 66

John Carroll 78, Goucher 41

Mayville St. 68, Morningside 60

Olivet 76, Cairn 53

Robert Morris Chicago 71, Goshen 68

St. John’s 75, Xavier 67

St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51

St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59

Seton Hall 67, Butler 62

Stevenson 83, Westminster (Mo.) 64

Toledo 83, Canisius 65

Trine 76, Hanover 56

UMKC 74, Oklahoma Science 43

Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48

Washington & Lee 51, Rose-Hulman 45

Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 96, UT Martin 46

E. Texas Baptist 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 51

Stephen F. Austin 87, Our Lady of the Lake 75

Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58

Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49

U. of the Ozarks 58, Hendrix 46

FAR WEST

Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53

Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44

Denver 91, N. Dakota St. 82

Oregon St. 69, CS Bakersfield 50

