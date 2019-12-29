Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Amherst 71, Keene St. 41
Army 81, Bryant 75
Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56
Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49
Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56
Creighton 65, Georgetown 56
Clark U. 82, Lehman 50
Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64
Connecticut Coll. 61, Endicott 59
Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42
Delaware 63, George Mason 44
Drew 77, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 55
Fordham 68, Samford 37
Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75
Hartwick 67, York (Pa.) 54
Houston 54, Hofstra 44
Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71
Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
Merrimack 78, Vermont 53
N.C. State 72, Boston College 54
Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37
Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50
Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60
Smith 76, Anna Maria 57
Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73, 2OT
UMBC 65, Lafayette 58
William & Mary 63, George Washington 51
Wis.-Eau Claire 83, Salve Regina 24
Wis.-Stout 72, Salisbury 63
Alabama 87, SE Louisiana 50
Brown 72, FIU 57
Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44
Florida 55, Davidson 50
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56
Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62
Georgia 67, East Carolina 50
Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51
Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT
James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32
JW, Fla. 73, Lawrence Tech 57
Louisiana-Monroe 74, MVSU 66
Louisiana Tech 67, Arkansas St. 54
Louisville 62, Syracuse 58
Miami 59, Wake Forest 56
Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70
Millsaps 60, Huntingdon 51
Mississippi St. 89, UALR 50
Oglethorpe 73, Bridgewater (Va.) 53
Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48
Tennessee 88, Howard 38
Tennessee Tech 94, Tenn. Wesleyan 45
UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47
Vanderbilt 72, Columbia 51
Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67
Elmhurst 73, Beloit 42
Grand View 85, Haskell Indian Nations 66
John Carroll 78, Goucher 41
Mayville St. 68, Morningside 60
Olivet 76, Cairn 53
Robert Morris Chicago 71, Goshen 68
St. John’s 75, Xavier 67
St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51
St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59
Seton Hall 67, Butler 62
Stevenson 83, Westminster (Mo.) 64
Toledo 83, Canisius 65
Trine 76, Hanover 56
UMKC 74, Oklahoma Science 43
Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48
Washington & Lee 51, Rose-Hulman 45
Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68
Arkansas 96, UT Martin 46
E. Texas Baptist 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 51
Stephen F. Austin 87, Our Lady of the Lake 75
Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58
Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49
U. of the Ozarks 58, Hendrix 46
Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53
Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44
Denver 91, N. Dakota St. 82
Oregon St. 69, CS Bakersfield 50
