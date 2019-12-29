Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Army 81, Bryant 75
Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56
Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49
Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56
Creighton 65, Georgetown 56
Clark U. 82, Lehman 50
Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64
Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42
Delaware 63, George Mason 44
Fordham 68, Samford 37
Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75
Hartwick 58, York (Pa.) 53
Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71
Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56
N.C. State 72, Boston College 54
Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37
Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50
Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60
UMBC 65, Lafayette 58
William & Mary 63, George Washington 51
Brown 72, FIU 57
Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44
Florida 55, Davidson 50
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56
Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62
Georgia 67, East Carolina 50
Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51
Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT
James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32
Louisville 62, Syracuse 58
Miami 59, Wake Forest 56
Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70
Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48
Tennessee 88, Howard 38
UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47
Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67
John Carroll 78, Goucher 41
Olivet 76, Cairn 53
St. John’s 75, Xavier 67
St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51
St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59
Seton Hall 67, Butler 62
Toledo 83, Canisius 65
Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48
Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68
Trine 76, Hanover 56
Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58
Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49
Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53
Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44
