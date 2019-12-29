Sunday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

EAST

Army 81, Bryant 75

Boston U. 72, Northeastern 56

Buffalo 73, Dartmouth 49

Christopher Newport 89, Stevens Tech 56

Creighton 65, Georgetown 56

Clark U. 82, Lehman 50

Concordia (Texas) 65, Rutgers-Newark 64

Cornell 70, St. Bonaventure 42

Delaware 63, George Mason 44

Fordham 68, Samford 37

Franklin 77, Framingham St. 75

Hartwick 58, York (Pa.) 53

Lehigh 80, St. Peter’s 71

Mass. Lowell 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

N.C. State 72, Boston College 54

Princeton 77, New Hampshire 37

Quinnipiac 87, Hartford 50

Simpson (Iowa) 88, New Paltz 60

UMBC 65, Lafayette 58

William & Mary 63, George Washington 51

SOUTH

Brown 72, FIU 57

Coastal Carolina 85, S.C. State 44

Florida 55, Davidson 50

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Duke 56

Florida St. 86, Virginia Tech 62

Georgia 67, East Carolina 50

Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51

Jacksonville 87, Mercer 83, OT

James Madison 59, Robert Morris 32

Louisville 62, Syracuse 58

Miami 59, Wake Forest 56

Middle Tennessee 82, TCU 70

Rhodes 84, Agnes Scott 48

Tennessee 88, Howard 38

UNC Greensboro 54, Appalachian St. 47

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 78, Vassar 67

John Carroll 78, Goucher 41

Olivet 76, Cairn 53

St. John’s 75, Xavier 67

St. Scholastica 68, Waldorf 51

St. Xavier 98, Indiana East 59

Seton Hall 67, Butler 62

Toledo 83, Canisius 65

Wartburg 79, Baldwin Wallace 48

Wittenberg 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 68

Trine 76, Hanover 56

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 115, UTSA 58

Texas 91, Northwestern St. 49

FAR WEST

Arizona 58, Arizona St. 53

Claremont-Mudd 46, St. Vincent 44

