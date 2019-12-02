Listen Live Sports

Suns-Hornets, Box

December 2, 2019 9:37 pm
 
PHOENIX (109)

Oubre Jr. 8-17 5-7 23, Saric 5-11 5-5 16, Kaminsky 5-12 2-5 12, Rubio 3-10 3-4 9, Booker 7-15 6-7 23, Mik.Bridges 5-12 1-2 12, C.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Jerome 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 39-88 22-30 109.

CHARLOTTE (104)

Mil.Bridges 3-10 0-2 7, Washington 5-7 1-2 11, Biyombo 3-8 3-5 9, Rozier 5-10 0-0 13, Graham 5-19 4-4 15, Zeller 5-7 1-1 11, Williams 5-8 10-10 22, Batum 2-2 0-0 4, Bacon 3-8 0-0 6, Monk 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 38-85 21-26 104.

Phoenix 28 31 21 29—109
Charlotte 21 18 34 31—104

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-42 (Booker 3-10, Carter 2-3, Oubre Jr. 2-9, Mik.Bridges 1-3, Saric 1-5, Jerome 0-1, C.Johnson 0-2, Kaminsky 0-4, Rubio 0-5), Charlotte 7-26 (Rozier 3-6, Williams 2-3, Mil.Bridges 1-2, Graham 1-10, Bacon 0-1, Washington 0-2, Monk 0-2). Fouled Out_Mil.Bridges. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Saric 10), Charlotte 53 (Biyombo 11). Assists_Phoenix 30 (Rubio 13), Charlotte 27 (Graham 13). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Charlotte 23. Technicals_Monk. A_11,221 (19,077).

