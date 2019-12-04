Suns-Magic, Box

PHOENIX (114)

Oubre Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Saric 3-7 3-4 10, Kaminsky 10-12 0-1 23, Rubio 2-9 0-0 4, Booker 7-16 1-2 17, C.Johnson 4-9 0-0 12, Bridges 5-8 3-5 15, Diallo 6-8 3-4 16, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 2-2 4, Jerome 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 13-20 114.

ORLANDO (128)

Isaac 3-9 1-2 7, Gordon 13-15 1-2 32, Birch 3-4 1-2 7, Fultz 6-12 1-1 13, Fournier 9-15 0-0 21, B.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Iwundu 2-2 0-0 4, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 4-4 1-2 11, Magette 0-1 0-0 0, Augustin 2-8 6-6 11, Ross 7-14 5-5 22, Frazier Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-85 16-20 128.

Phoenix 37 21 28 28—114 Orlando 31 34 38 25—128

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 15-33 (C.Johnson 4-6, Kaminsky 3-4, Bridges 2-4, Booker 2-5, Diallo 1-1, Jerome 1-1, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Saric 1-4, Carter 0-1, Okobo 0-1, Rubio 0-3), Orlando 14-25 (Gordon 5-5, Ross 3-6, Fournier 3-7, Bamba 2-2, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Saric 6), Orlando 45 (Bamba 11). Assists_Phoenix 36 (Rubio 9), Orlando 27 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Orlando 19. A_15,176 (18,846).

