Suns-Pelicans, Box

PHOENIX (139)

Oubre Jr. 6-21 1-3 14, Saric 4-9 1-1 9, Kaminsky 7-15 4-4 20, Rubio 6-15 0-0 13, Booker 13-24 13-13 44, Bridges 5-6 0-0 11, C.Johnson 7-12 0-0 18, Diallo 2-2 4-4 8, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 50-107 25-27 139.

NEW ORLEANS (132)

Holiday 10-18 1-3 23, Ingram 6-10 7-7 21, Hayes 6-8 5-7 17, Ball 6-9 4-4 20, Redick 7-11 7-8 26, Melli 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Hart 3-11 1-2 9, Alexander-Walker 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 44-87 27-35 132.

Phoenix 38 36 33 18 14—139 New Orleans 40 30 21 34 7—132

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 14-36 (Booker 5-11, C.Johnson 4-8, Kaminsky 2-3, Bridges 1-1, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Rubio 1-5, Jerome 0-1, Saric 0-3), New Orleans 17-41 (Redick 5-7, Ball 4-5, Ingram 2-3, Holiday 2-6, Hart 2-9, Williams 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Melli 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Ingram, Saric. Rebounds_Phoenix 51 (Oubre Jr. 15), New Orleans 40 (Holiday 7). Assists_Phoenix 30 (Rubio 15), New Orleans 27 (Ball 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 29, New Orleans 29. Technicals_Oubre Jr., New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, Hart. A_15,607 (16,867).

