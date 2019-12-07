Listen Live Sports

Supica, Edwards lead Charlotte over UNC Wilmington 76-57

December 7, 2019 4:17 pm
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Milos Supica had 15 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers topped UNC Wilmington 76-57 on Saturday.

Drew Edwards added 13 points, Jordan Shepherd chipped in 12, Amidou Bamba scored 11 and Jahmir Young had 10 for Charlotte (4-4).

UNC Wilmington scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team. The Seahawks were just 6-of-24 shooting in that half. Charlotte shot 57% (31-54) for the game.

Marten Linssen had 17 points for the Seahawks (5-6) who have lost three straight games. Ty Gadsden added 11 points

Charlotte matches up against Valparaiso at home next Monday. UNC Wilmington takes on Mercer at home next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

