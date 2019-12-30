Listen Live Sports

Sutherlin lifts New Hampshire past Dartmouth 70-56

December 30, 2019 4:33 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sean Sutherlin had a season-high 22 points as New Hampshire got past Dartmouth 70-56 on Monday.

Marque Maultsby added 12 points for New Hampshire (7-6), which has won five straight at home. Nick Guadarrama scored 10 points, and Sutherlin made 8 for 10 from the floor. UNH entered ranked fourth in the nation in rebounds (43.17) but had just 36 against the Big Green.

Maultsby hit a jumper with two seconds left in the first half to give UNH a 24-20 lead at the break.

Chris Knight had 15 points for the Big Green (7-7). Trevon Ary-Turner and James Foye each added 11 points.

New Hampshire faces Hartford on the road on Saturday. Dartmouth takes on Vermont at home on Thursday.

