Swan leads Air Force past UC Riverside 105-56

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Swan scored a season-high 25 points, and Caleb Morris added 22 as Air Force rolled past UC Riverside 105-56 on Tuesday.

Swan scored 17 early points as the Falcons led 32-19 with 7:43 to play in the first half.

Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for Air Force (7-7), which scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Advertisement

Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).

Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.