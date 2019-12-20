Syracuse women beat No. 19 Michigan State 77-63

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Gabrielle Cooper scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter to help Syracuse beat No. 19 Michigan State 77-63 on Friday in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Emily Engstler had 13 points, 17 rebounds and five assists Kiara Lewis finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points for Syracuse (6-4).

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (7-3) with 20 points.

Michigan State will play No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday, and Syracuse fill face the Mountaineers on Sunday.

NO. 11 TEXAS A&M 60, GEORGIA TECH 48

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game and Texas A&M beat Georgia Tech in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points for Texas A&M (10-1).

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points.

NO. 16 DEPAUL 83, LOYOLA CHICAGO 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall had 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help DePaul hand Loyola Chicago its first loss of the season.

DePaul (10-2) took the lead for good at 74-72 on Sonya Morris’ 3-pointer with 3:07 left in the game. That sparked a 10-1 run capped by Lexi Held’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left for an 81-74 lead. Morris finished with 17 points, and Held had 11.

Abby O’Connor and Allison Day each scored 16 points for the Ramblers (9-1).

NO. 17 GONZAGA 64, MISSOURI STATE 52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds, Katie Campbell added 11 points for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs (11-1) used a 19-4 run, capped by Jessie Loera’s layup with 32 seconds left in the third quarter, to pull away to the largest lead of the game at 49-32. Brice Calip had 15 points for the Bears (9-2).

