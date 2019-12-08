Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

December 8, 2019 4:24 pm
 
1 min read
      
Indianapolis 10 17 8 0 35
Tampa Bay 14 7 7 10 38

First Quarter

Ind_Johnson 46 pass from Brissett (McLaughlin kick), 12:45.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 6:53.

TB_Winston 1 run (Gay kick), 1:41.

TB_Evans 61 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:06.

Second Quarter

Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 7:42.

Ind_Leonard 80 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:32.

TB_Brate 3 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :38.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 19, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Pascal 12 pass from Brissett (Pascal pass from Brissett), 5:59.

TB_Watson 17 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:18.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 44, 13:00.

TB_Perriman 12 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:51.

A_50,232.

Ind TB
First downs 16 29
Total Net Yards 309 542
Rushes-yards 22-66 28-75
Passing 243 467
Punt Returns 2-34 2-3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 3-104 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-36-0 35-49-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-7
Punts 4-44.3 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-35 6-104
Time of Possession 25:45 34:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 13-38, Brissett 4-26, Wilkins 1-1, Hines 4-1. Tampa Bay, Jones 11-36, Barber 11-34, Winston 6-5.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 19-36-0-251. Tampa Bay, Winston 33-45-3-456, Griffin 2-4-0-18.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 5-74, Hines 4-24, Johnson 3-105, Campbell 3-12, Doyle 2-27, Alie-Cox 1-8, Travis 1-1. Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-91, Watson 5-59, Ogunbowale 5-48, Howard 4-73, Brate 4-30, Jones 4-23, Perriman 3-70, Barber 2-19, Evans 1-61.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 47.

