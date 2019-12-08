Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

|Indianapolis
|10
|17
|8
|0
|—
|35
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|7
|10
|—
|38
First Quarter
Ind_Johnson 46 pass from Brissett (McLaughlin kick), 12:45.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 6:53.
TB_Winston 1 run (Gay kick), 1:41.
TB_Evans 61 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:06.
Second Quarter
Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 7:42.
Ind_Leonard 80 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:32.
TB_Brate 3 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :38.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 19, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pascal 12 pass from Brissett (Pascal pass from Brissett), 5:59.
TB_Watson 17 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:18.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Gay 44, 13:00.
TB_Perriman 12 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:51.
A_50,232.
___
|
|Ind
|TB
|First downs
|16
|29
|Total Net Yards
|309
|542
|Rushes-yards
|22-66
|28-75
|Passing
|243
|467
|Punt Returns
|2-34
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-104
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-36-0
|35-49-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-7
|Punts
|4-44.3
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|6-104
|Time of Possession
|25:45
|34:15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 13-38, Brissett 4-26, Wilkins 1-1, Hines 4-1. Tampa Bay, Jones 11-36, Barber 11-34, Winston 6-5.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 19-36-0-251. Tampa Bay, Winston 33-45-3-456, Griffin 2-4-0-18.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 5-74, Hines 4-24, Johnson 3-105, Campbell 3-12, Doyle 2-27, Alie-Cox 1-8, Travis 1-1. Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-91, Watson 5-59, Ogunbowale 5-48, Howard 4-73, Brate 4-30, Jones 4-23, Perriman 3-70, Barber 2-19, Evans 1-61.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 47.
