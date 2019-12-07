Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Taylor’s double-double propels Austin Peay past N. Florida

December 7, 2019 7:47 pm
 
Terry Taylor had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay topped North Florida 90-83 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams had 17 points for Austin Peay (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Carlos Paez had 16 points and seven assists and Eli Abaev scored 13.

J.T. Escobar had 18 points for the Ospreys (6-5). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 15 points.

Austin Peay takes on West Virginia on the road on Thursday. North Florida plays Southern Miss on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

