Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tebas to stay 4 more years as Spanish league president

December 18, 2019 2:02 pm
 
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer league on Wednesday provisionally gave Javier Tebas another four-year term as its president.

Tebas is expected to be officially appointed later this month if no objections are raised against him.

Tebas’ previous term was set to end in October next year, but he resigned two weeks ago — and immediately made himself a candidate again. He said the move was meant to give the league greater “institutional stability” before negotiating new television rights.

His resignation triggered a new election for a four-year term, but no other candidates ran against Tebas.

Advertisement

The new tender for domestic television rights for the period 2022-25 is set to take place from March to June 2021. Tebas had said the new tender process would be “too close to the electoral period.”

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tebas said the institutional stability was also important as Spain faces government changes that could affect the league and its clubs, and to keep La Liga in a strong position to fight against proposed changes to major European competitions.

Tebas has been in charge since 2013, spearheading a transformation that included the implementation of a centralized sale of television rights and the creation of financial control measures that helped Spanish clubs significantly reduce their debts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted