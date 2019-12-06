Tenn. Tech goes up against Ohio

Tennessee Tech (3-6) vs. Ohio (6-3)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Ohio both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of easy home victories in their last game. Ohio earned a 90-51 win over Rio Grande on Wednesday, while Tennessee Tech got an 86-47 blowout win over Reinhardt on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The play-making Jason Preston has averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a top contributor, producing 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Amadou Sylla, who is averaging 8.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Bobcats are 1-3 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Tennessee Tech defense has created 14.3 turnovers per game overall this year and 14.6 per game over its last five.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio’s Jordan Dartis has attempted 69 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 14 for 24 over the past three games.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has scored 70.7 points and allowed 61 points over its last three games. Ohio has averaged 85.3 points while allowing 65 over its last three.

