Tenn. Tech seeks revenge on Lipscomb

Tennessee Tech (3-7) vs. Lipscomb (4-6)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech seeks revenge on Lipscomb after dropping the first matchup in Cookeville. The teams last met on Nov. 25, when the Bisons shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Tennessee Tech to just 35.7 percent on their way to the 78-65 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bisons. Complementing Asadullah is KJ Johnson, who is putting up 15.3 points per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Amadou Sylla, who is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Lipscomb is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has 40 assists on 93 field goals (43 percent) over its past three contests while Tennessee Tech has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 73.1 points per game. The Bisons have averaged 77.7 points per game over their last three games.

