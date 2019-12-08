Listen Live Sports

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

December 8, 2019 7:30 pm
 
Tennessee 7 14 7 14 42
Oakland 7 14 0 0 21

First Quarter

Oak_Washington 14 run (Carlson kick), 7:43.

Ten_Henry 12 run (Succop kick), 3:21.

Second Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 91 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:04.

Oak_Gafford 49 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:43.

Ten_A.Brown 16 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:52.

Oak_Moreau 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :24.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 10 run (Succop kick), 5:36.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 17 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 14:29.

Ten_J.Brown 46 fumble return (Succop kick), 13:12.

A_52,760.

___

Ten Oak
First downs 26 22
Total Net Yards 552 356
Rushes-yards 32-161 24-97
Passing 391 259
Punt Returns 0-0 1-12
Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-91
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-55
Comp-Att-Int 21-27-1 25-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-4
Punts 2-51.0 5-44.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-21 3-20
Time of Possession 29:12 30:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-103, Lewis 9-26, Tannehill 4-19, A.Brown 1-13. Oakland, Washington 14-53, Richard 7-28, Carr 2-17, Ingold 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 21-27-1-391. Oakland, Carr 25-34-0-263.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 5-153, Sharpe 4-25, J.Smith 3-29, Blasingame 2-47, C.Davis 2-34, Pruitt 1-42, Firkser 1-39, Raymond 1-11, Henry 1-6, Lewis 1-5. Oakland, Waller 6-73, Washington 6-43, Williams 3-35, Doss 3-26, Moreau 3-14, Richard 2-18, Gafford 1-49, Jones 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 42.

