Tennessee announces addition of point guard Santiago Vescovi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has officially announced the addition of Santiago Vescovi, a point guard from Uruguay who most recently played for the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Vescovi signed with Tennessee on Nov. 22. He is set to join the team this weekend and is awaiting standard NCAA and Southeastern Conference clearance protocols before becoming eligible to compete in games. That clearance likely wouldn’t come until early January.

Tennessee officials said a decision on whether the 18-year-old Vescovi (pronounced vess-CO-vee) will play this season hasn’t been made. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said last week that it was “highly unlikely” Vescovi would play this season, but that was before senior guard Lamonte’ Turner announced he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Turner’s injury leaves Tennessee very thin, particularly at the point guard position.

Tennessee (8-3) fell out of the Top 25 this week. The Volunteers play host to Wisconsin (6-5) on Saturday.

