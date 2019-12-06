Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texas-Rio Grande Valley tops Mid-America Christian 92-50

December 6, 2019 10:48 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Quinton Johnson II had 20 points as Texas-Rio Grande Valley rolled past Mid-America Christian 92-50 on Friday night.

Jordan Jackson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-5). Connor Raines added 11 points. Lesley Varner II had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Ashford Golden had 12 points for the Evangels. Cedric Wright added 11 points. Tony Dorsey had six assists.

Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Creighton on the road next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

