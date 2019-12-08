Listen Live Sports

Texas women hand Lady Vols first loss, 66-60

December 8, 2019 10:25 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lashann Higgs and Sugg Sutton scored 19 points apiece and Texas handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season 66-60 on Sunday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Higgs’ basket with 8:56 to play started an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Sutton buckets that had the Longhorns on top for good at 58-53.

Neither team shot well down the stretch. After Sutton’s basket at the 6:13 mark the Longhorns were 1 of 6 and Texas made just 2 of 12 in the last eight minutes.

Jada Underwood added 13 points for the Longhorns (5-4).

Rennia Davis had 15 points for the Lady Vols (7-1) and Jazmine Massengill added 10.

Texas shot 21% in the second half after making 5 of 11 3-pointers and shooting 42% in the first half for a 42-36 lead. The Lady Vols shot 26% in the second half and 31% for the game. The teams combined to miss all 14 3-pointers in the second half.

Facing each other for the 38th consecutive season and 41st time overall, the Lady Vols lead the series 25-16.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

