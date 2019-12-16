The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1 2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2 3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3 4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4 5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5 6. Louisville 10-1 599 7 7. Baylor 8-1 598 6 8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8 9. NC State 10-0 497 9 10. UCLA 9-0 459 10 11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11 12. Indiana 10-1 422 12 13. Maryland 8-2 398 13 14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14 15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15 16. DePaul 9-1 314 16 17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17 18. Arizona 10-0 242 18 19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19 20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20 21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21 22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22 23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23 24. Michigan 9-1 77 24 25. South Dakota 12-1 45 –

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.

