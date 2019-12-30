The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (19) 10-0 722 1 2. Oregon (5) 10-1 703 2 3. Oregon St. (5) 12-0 680 3 4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 661 4 5. Stanford 11-1 622 5 6. Baylor 9-1 614 6 7. Louisville 12-1 576 7 8. Florida St. 13-0 560 8 9. NC State 12-0 503 9 10. UCLA 12-0 497 10 11. Texas A&M 12-1 445 11 12. Maryland 10-2 406 12 13. Kentucky 11-1 376 13 14. Indiana 11-2 344 14 15. Mississippi St. 12-2 341 15 16. DePaul 11-2 291 16 17. Gonzaga 12-1 274 17 18. Arizona 12-0 265 18 19. West Virginia 9-1 207 19 20. Arkansas 12-1 162 20 21. Missouri St. 9-2 116 21 22. Tennessee 10-2 98 22 23. Miami 9-3 62 24 24. Minnesota 11-1 50 – 25. Texas 8-4 46 25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona St. 1, Michigan St. 1, Texas Tech 1, Nebraska 1.

