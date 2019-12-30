Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

December 30, 2019 12:31 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 10-0 722 1
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 703 2
3. Oregon St. (5) 12-0 680 3
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 661 4
5. Stanford 11-1 622 5
6. Baylor 9-1 614 6
7. Louisville 12-1 576 7
8. Florida St. 13-0 560 8
9. NC State 12-0 503 9
10. UCLA 12-0 497 10
11. Texas A&M 12-1 445 11
12. Maryland 10-2 406 12
13. Kentucky 11-1 376 13
14. Indiana 11-2 344 14
15. Mississippi St. 12-2 341 15
16. DePaul 11-2 291 16
17. Gonzaga 12-1 274 17
18. Arizona 12-0 265 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 207 19
20. Arkansas 12-1 162 20
21. Missouri St. 9-2 116 21
22. Tennessee 10-2 98 22
23. Miami 9-3 62 24
24. Minnesota 11-1 50
25. Texas 8-4 46 25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona St. 1, Michigan St. 1, Texas Tech 1, Nebraska 1.

