The Citadel pays visit to NC State

The Citadel (6-5) vs. North Carolina State (8-3)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State hosts The Citadel in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. The Citadel won 102-99 in overtime at Longwood, while North Carolina State fell to Auburn, 79-73.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk have collectively accounted for 71 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season. For The Citadel, Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolfpack are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when converting on at least 73.3 percent of its free throws and 1-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wolfpack 21st among Division 1 teams. The The Citadel defense has allowed 78.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).

