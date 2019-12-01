The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU (40) 12-0 1528 1 2. Ohio St. (19) 12-0 1498 2 3. Clemson (3) 12-0 1437 3 4. Georgia 11-1 1356 4 5. Utah 11-1 1275 6 6. Oklahoma 11-1 1257 7 7. Florida 10-2 1135 8 8. Baylor 11-1 1074 11 9. Alabama 10-2 995 5 10. Wisconsin 10-2 971 13 11. Auburn 9-3 957 16 12. Penn St. 10-2 890 12 13. Oregon 10-2 799 14 14. Notre Dame 10-2 734 15 15. Minnesota 10-2 683 9 16. Memphis 11-1 615 17 17. Michigan 9-3 603 10 18. Iowa 9-3 537 19 19. Boise St. 11-1 463 20 20. Appalachian St. 11-1 288 22 21. Cincinnati 10-2 237 18 22. Virginia 9-3 231 – 23. Navy 9-2 216 24 24. Southern Cal 8-4 157 25 25. Air Force 10-2 65 –

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.

