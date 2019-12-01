Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

December 1, 2019 2:00 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU (40) 12-0 1528 1
2. Ohio St. (19) 12-0 1498 2
3. Clemson (3) 12-0 1437 3
4. Georgia 11-1 1356 4
5. Utah 11-1 1275 6
6. Oklahoma 11-1 1257 7
7. Florida 10-2 1135 8
8. Baylor 11-1 1074 11
9. Alabama 10-2 995 5
10. Wisconsin 10-2 971 13
11. Auburn 9-3 957 16
12. Penn St. 10-2 890 12
13. Oregon 10-2 799 14
14. Notre Dame 10-2 734 15
15. Minnesota 10-2 683 9
16. Memphis 11-1 615 17
17. Michigan 9-3 603 10
18. Iowa 9-3 537 19
19. Boise St. 11-1 463 20
20. Appalachian St. 11-1 288 22
21. Cincinnati 10-2 237 18
22. Virginia 9-3 231
23. Navy 9-2 216 24
24. Southern Cal 8-4 157 25
25. Air Force 10-2 65

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.

