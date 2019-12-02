Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

December 2, 2019 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, Delaware 1, SMU 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified