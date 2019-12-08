The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU (47) 13-0 1535 1 2. Ohio St. (12) 13-0 1488 2 3. Clemson (3) 13-0 1441 3 4. Oklahoma 12-1 1364 6 5. Georgia 11-2 1241 4 6. Florida 10-2 1167 7 7. Oregon 11-2 1141 13 8. Baylor 11-2 1039 8 9. Alabama 10-2 1011 9 9. Auburn 9-3 1011 11 11. Wisconsin 10-3 944 10 12. Utah 11-2 909 5 13. Penn St. 10-2 888 12 14. Notre Dame 10-2 709 14 15. Memphis 12-1 675 16 16. Minnesota 10-2 645 15 17. Michigan 9-3 597 17 18. Boise St. 12-1 500 19 19. Iowa 9-3 494 18 20. Appalachian St. 12-1 355 20 21. Navy 9-2 246 23 22. Southern Cal 8-4 195 24 23. Cincinnati 10-3 183 21 24. Air Force 10-2 97 25 25. Oklahoma St. 8-4 70 –

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.

