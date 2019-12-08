Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

December 8, 2019 11:44 am
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU (47) 13-0 1535 1
2. Ohio St. (12) 13-0 1488 2
3. Clemson (3) 13-0 1441 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 1364 6
5. Georgia 11-2 1241 4
6. Florida 10-2 1167 7
7. Oregon 11-2 1141 13
8. Baylor 11-2 1039 8
9. Alabama 10-2 1011 9
9. Auburn 9-3 1011 11
11. Wisconsin 10-3 944 10
12. Utah 11-2 909 5
13. Penn St. 10-2 888 12
14. Notre Dame 10-2 709 14
15. Memphis 12-1 675 16
16. Minnesota 10-2 645 15
17. Michigan 9-3 597 17
18. Boise St. 12-1 500 19
19. Iowa 9-3 494 18
20. Appalachian St. 12-1 355 20
21. Navy 9-2 246 23
22. Southern Cal 8-4 195 24
23. Cincinnati 10-3 183 21
24. Air Force 10-2 97 25
25. Oklahoma St. 8-4 70

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.

