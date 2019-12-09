The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1 2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2 3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6 4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3 5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4 6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9 7. Duke 9-1 1232 10 8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8 9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5 10. Oregon 7-2 905 13 11. Baylor 7-1 872 18 12. Auburn 8-0 836 14 13. Memphis 8-1 756 15 14. Dayton 7-1 672 19 15. Arizona 9-1 654 12 16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11 17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7 18. Butler 9-0 529 24 19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21 20. Villanova 7-2 285 23 21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17 22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16 23. Xavier 9-1 216 — 24. Colorado 7-1 210 20 25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

