This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play.

2. Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 22 West Virginia 67-59.

3. Louisville (11-2) lost to No. 19 Kentucky 78-70, OT.

4. Duke (11-1) beat Brown 75-50.

5. Kansas (10-2) beat Stanford 72-56.

6. Oregon (11-2) beat Alabama State 98-59.

7. Baylor (9-1) did not play.

8. Auburn (12-0) beat Lipscomb 86-59.

9. Memphis (11-1) beat New Orleans 97-55.

10. Villanova (9-2) did not play.

11. Michigan (10-3) beat UMass Lowell 86-60.

12. Butler (12-1) beat Louisiana-Monroe 67-36.

13. Maryland (11-2) beat Bryant 84-70.

14. Michigan State (10-3) beat Western Michigan 95-62.

15. San Diego State (13-0) beat Cal Poly 73-57.

16. Virginia (10-2) beat Navy 65-56.

17. Florida State (11-2) beat North Alabama 88-71.

18. Dayton (10-2) beat Grambling State 81-53.

19. Kentucky (9-3) beat No. 3 Louisville 78-70, OT.

20. Penn State (11-2) beat Cornell 90-59.

21. Washington (10-3) beat Hawaii 72-61; lost to Houston 75-71.

22. West Virginia (11-1) beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59.

23. Texas Tech (9-3) beat Cal State Bakersfield 73-58.

24. Arizona (10-3) did not play.

25. Iowa (10-3) beat Kennesaw State 93-51.

Wichita State (11-1) beat Abilene Christian 84-66.

Colorado (11-2) beat Iona 99-54.

Xavier (11-2) did not play.

DePaul (12-1) did not play.

Indiana (11-2) lost to Arkansas 71-64.

