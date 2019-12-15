Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 15, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

1. Stanford (9-0) beat Ohio State 71-52.

2. UConn (8-0) did not play.

3. Oregon (8-1) beat Long Beach State 81-45.

4. Oregon State (9-0) beat Utah State 75-46.

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (10-1) beat Purdue 85-51.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Baylor (8-1) did not play.

7. Louisville (10-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-66.

8. Florida State (10-0) beat St. John’s 74-70.

9. N.C. State (10-0) beat Elon 62-49.

10. UCLA (9-0) beat Pacific 68-57.

11. Texas A&M (9-1) beat TCU 70-68; beat Houston 72-43.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Indiana (10-1) beat Butler 64-43; beat Youngstown State 93-56.

13. Maryland (8-2) did not play.

14. Kentucky (10-1) beat Winthrop 91-36; lost to No. 7 Louisville 67-66.

15. Mississippi State (8-2) did not play.

16. DePaul (9-1) beat Notre Dame 105-94; beat Alabama State 105-76.

17. Gonzaga (9-1) beat Texas Southern 80-45.

18. Arizona (10-0) beat Tennessee State 77-42.

19. Michigan State (7-2) beat Morehead State 93-48.

20. Missouri State (9-1) beat Missouri 79-72.

21. Arkansas (10-1) beat Tulsa 91-41; beat Northwestern State 99-39.

22. West Virginia (7-1) beat Norfolk State 72-55.

23. Tennessee (8-1) beat Colorado State 79-41.

24. Michigan (9-1) beat Appalachian State 62-35.

25. Miami (5-3) did not play.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment