This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. Stanford (9-0) beat Ohio State 71-52.
2. UConn (8-0) did not play.
3. Oregon (8-1) beat Long Beach State 81-45.
4. Oregon State (9-0) beat Utah State 75-46.
5. South Carolina (10-1) beat Purdue 85-51.
6. Baylor (8-1) did not play.
7. Louisville (10-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-66.
8. Florida State (10-0) beat St. John’s 74-70.
9. N.C. State (10-0) beat Elon 62-49.
10. UCLA (9-0) beat Pacific 68-57.
11. Texas A&M (9-1) beat TCU 70-68; beat Houston 72-43.
12. Indiana (10-1) beat Butler 64-43; beat Youngstown State 93-56.
13. Maryland (8-2) did not play.
14. Kentucky (10-1) beat Winthrop 91-36; lost to No. 7 Louisville 67-66.
15. Mississippi State (8-2) did not play.
16. DePaul (9-1) beat Notre Dame 105-94; beat Alabama State 105-76.
17. Gonzaga (9-1) beat Texas Southern 80-45.
18. Arizona (10-0) beat Tennessee State 77-42.
19. Michigan State (7-2) beat Morehead State 93-48.
20. Missouri State (9-1) beat Missouri 79-72.
21. Arkansas (10-1) beat Tulsa 91-41; beat Northwestern State 99-39.
22. West Virginia (7-1) beat Norfolk State 72-55.
23. Tennessee (8-1) beat Colorado State 79-41.
24. Michigan (9-1) beat Appalachian State 62-35.
25. Miami (5-3) did not play.
