This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 29, 2019 6:56 pm
 
1. UConn (10-0) did not play.

2. Oregon (11-1) beat Corban 125-42.

3. Oregon State (12-0) beat Cal State Bakersfield 69-50.

4. South Carolina (12-1) did not play.

5. Stanford (11-1) beat UC Davis 67-55.

6. Baylor (9-1) did not play.

7. Louisville (12-1) beat Syracuse 62-58.

8. Florida State (13-0) beat Virginia Tech 86-62.

9. N.C. State (12-0) beat Boston College 72-54.

10. UCLA (12-0) beat Southern Cal 83-59.

11. Texas A&M (12-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-48.

12. Maryland (10-2) beat No. 23 Michigan 70-55.

13. Kentucky (11-1) did not play.

14. Indiana (11-2) beat Michigan State 79-67.

15. Mississippi State (12-2) beat Little Rock 89-50.

16. DePaul (11-2) beat Marquette 89-71.

17. Gonzaga (12-1) beat Portland 62-57.

18. Arizona (12-0) beat Arizona State 58-53.

19. West Virginia (9-1) did not play.

20. Arkansas (12-1) beat UT Martin 96-46.

21. Missouri State (9-2) did not play.

22. Tennessee (10-2) beat Howard 88-38.

23. Michigan (9-3) loss to No. 12 Maryland 70-55.

24. Miami (9-3) beat Wake Forest 59-56.

25. Texas (8-4) beat Northwestern State 91-49.

