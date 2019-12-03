Listen Live Sports

Thomas hits late 3-pointer, lifts Drake over Milwaukee 56-53

December 3, 2019 11:33 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Noah Thomas hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to allow Drake to hold off Milwaukee, 56-53 on Tuesday night.

Roman Penn hit back-to-back jumpers after Anthony Murphy’s layup tied the game at 49-49 with 4:04 to play. Darius Roy hit two free throws and scored at the basket with :16 left to tie the game at 53-53.

Liam Robbins posted 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds for Drake (7-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

DeAndre Abram had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-4). Amir Allen added three blocks. Josh Thomas had seven rebounds.

Drake matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. Milwaukee matches up against Kansas on the road next Tuesday.

