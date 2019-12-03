Listen Live Sports

Thomas, McKnight lift Coppin St. over East Carolina 85-75

December 3, 2019 9:32 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Koby Thomas scored 19 points to lead five Coppin State players in double figures as the Eagles topped East Carolina 85-75 on Tuesday night.

Ibn Williams scored a season-high 13 points in eight minutes coming off the bench for Coppin State (4-6). Kamar McKnight added 16 points, Andrew Robinson chipped in 14 and Aaron Robinson had 11.

Jayden Gardner scored 22 points for the Pirates (2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyrie Jackson added 12 points and Brandon Suggs.

Tremont Robinson-White, playing just his second game after injury sidelined him for seven games, scored 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Coppin State plays Davidson on the road next Tuesday. East Carolina matches up against Campbell at home next Saturday.

