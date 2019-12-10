Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas out 4 games for violating substance abuse policy

December 10, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The league announced Thomas’ suspension Tuesday that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.

Thomas became a surprise contributor in the Redskins’ secondary this season. He has played in 12 games and moved up the depth chart after the coaching staff decided to bench veteran cornerback Josh Norman.

The 26-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 out of Louisiana. The Redskins put Thomas on the reserve/suspended list and activated cornerback Danny Johnson off the physically unable to perform list.

Advertisement

Washington is 3-10 and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia