Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thompson, Kelley lead Oregon State to 88-78 win over UTSA

December 18, 2019 8:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley each scored 23 points and Oregon State beat Texas-San Antonio 88-78 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Thompson shot 8 of 11 from the field, and Kelley was 7 of 8 as Oregon State (9-1) shot 56% overall and made 25 of 39 free throws.

Tres Tinkle finished with 11 points, and Sean Miller-Moore had 10 for Oregon State.

Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s leading scorer at 25.2 points a game, scored 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting for the Roadrunners (4-7). Keaton Wallace added 21 points and UTSA shot 45% from the floor, including 15 of 33 on 3-pointers.

Advertisement

The Beavers never trailed and used an 11-2 run to take their largest lead at 38-24 on a Roman Silva layup with four minutes left in the first half. UTSA cut the lead to 41-34 at the half.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oregon State scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 50-34 lead on a Thompson 3-pointer, and UTSA got no closer than six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: OSU’s size was too much for the Roadrunners as the Beavers dominated the points in the paint, 44-14. The Beavers need to find other scoring option outside Kelley, Thompson and Tinkle, who entered as Oregon State’s leading scorer but was in foul trouble throughout.

UTSA: The Roadrunners held the edge in points off turnovers 20-18 and outrebounded the Beavers 37-35. UTSA did well passing the ball around, finishing with 16 assists on 27 made field goals.

UP NEXT

Oregon State faces Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

UTSA hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted