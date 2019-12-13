Through Friday, December 13, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 34 20 37 57 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 34 20 35 55 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 32 20 30 50 Brad Marchand, BOS 33 18 30 48 David Pastrnak, BOS 33 26 20 46 Jack Eichel, BUF 33 22 24 46 John Carlson, WAS 33 12 33 45 Artemi Panarin, NYR 31 18 23 41 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 31 11 26 37 Patrick Kane, CHI 32 14 22 36 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 31 10 26 36 Auston Matthews, TOR 33 19 15 34 Elias Pettersson, VAN 32 13 21 34 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 32 13 21 34 3 tied with 33 pts.

