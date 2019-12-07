Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Friday, December 6, 2019

December 7, 2019 1:22 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 31 19 34 53
Connor McDavid, EDM 31 19 33 52
Brad Marchand, BOS 29 18 26 44
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 28 18 26 44
David Pastrnak, BOS 29 25 18 43
John Carlson, WAS 31 11 32 43
Jack Eichel, BUF 29 18 21 39
Patrick Kane, CHI 29 14 21 35
Artemi Panarin, NYR 28 13 21 34
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 27 11 22 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 29 12 20 32
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 27 9 23 32
4 tied with 31 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified