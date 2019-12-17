Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, December 16, 2019

December 17, 2019
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 36 20 39 59
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 36 21 36 57
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 33 20 31 51
Brad Marchand, BOS 34 18 32 50
David Pastrnak, BOS 34 28 20 48
Jack Eichel, BUF 34 23 25 48
John Carlson, WAS 35 12 33 45
Artemi Panarin, NYR 33 20 23 43
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 33 11 30 41
Patrick Kane, CHI 34 18 22 40
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 33 11 26 37
Jake Guentzel, PIT 33 17 19 36
Mark Scheifele, WPG 33 15 20 35
Elias Pettersson, VAN 34 14 21 35
4 tied with 34 pts.

