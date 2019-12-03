Through Monday, December 2, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 29 19 32 51 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 29 18 32 50 Brad Marchand, BOS 27 18 25 43 David Pastrnak, BOS 27 25 17 42 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 17 25 42 Jack Eichel, BUF 28 17 21 38 John Carlson, WAS 28 8 29 37 Patrick Kane, CHI 27 14 19 33 Artemi Panarin, NYR 26 12 21 33 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 28 20 11 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 28 16 15 31 Elias Pettersson, VAN 28 11 20 31 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 26 10 21 31 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 26 8 23 31 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 27 11 18 29 6 tied with 28 pts.

