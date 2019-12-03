Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Monday, December 2, 2019

December 3, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 29 19 32 51
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 29 18 32 50
Brad Marchand, BOS 27 18 25 43
David Pastrnak, BOS 27 25 17 42
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 17 25 42
Jack Eichel, BUF 28 17 21 38
John Carlson, WAS 28 8 29 37
Patrick Kane, CHI 27 14 19 33
Artemi Panarin, NYR 26 12 21 33
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 28 20 11 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 28 16 15 31
Elias Pettersson, VAN 28 11 20 31
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 26 10 21 31
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 26 8 23 31
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 27 11 18 29
6 tied with 28 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified