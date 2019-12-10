Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, December 9, 2019

December 10, 2019 12:16 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 32 19 34 53
Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 33 52
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 30 19 28 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 31 18 28 46
David Pastrnak, BOS 31 25 20 45
John Carlson, WAS 32 11 32 43
Jack Eichel, BUF 31 18 24 42
Patrick Kane, CHI 30 14 22 36
Artemi Panarin, NYR 29 14 22 36
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 29 11 25 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 29 10 26 36
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 21 12 33
Auston Matthews, TOR 31 18 15 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 30 12 21 33
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 30 13 19 32
3 tied with 31 pts.

