Through Monday, December 9, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|32
|19
|34
|53
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|32
|19
|33
|52
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|30
|19
|28
|47
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|31
|18
|28
|46
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|31
|25
|20
|45
|John Carlson, WAS
|32
|11
|32
|43
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|31
|18
|24
|42
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|30
|14
|22
|36
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|29
|14
|22
|36
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|29
|11
|25
|36
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|29
|10
|26
|36
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|32
|21
|12
|33
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|31
|18
|15
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|30
|12
|21
|33
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|30
|13
|19
|32
|3 tied with 31 pts.
