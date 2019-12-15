Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, December 14, 2019

December 15, 2019 1:20 am
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 35 20 37 57
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 35 20 36 56
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 32 20 30 50
Brad Marchand, BOS 34 18 32 50
David Pastrnak, BOS 34 28 20 48
Jack Eichel, BUF 34 23 25 48
John Carlson, WAS 34 12 33 45
Artemi Panarin, NYR 32 19 23 42
Patrick Kane, CHI 33 15 22 37
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 32 11 26 37
Jake Guentzel, PIT 33 17 19 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 32 10 26 36
4 tied with 34 pts.

