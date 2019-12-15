Through Saturday, December 14, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|35
|20
|37
|57
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|35
|20
|36
|56
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|32
|20
|30
|50
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|34
|18
|32
|50
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|34
|28
|20
|48
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|34
|23
|25
|48
|John Carlson, WAS
|34
|12
|33
|45
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|32
|19
|23
|42
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|33
|15
|22
|37
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|32
|11
|26
|37
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|33
|17
|19
|36
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|32
|10
|26
|36
|4 tied with 34 pts.
