Through Saturday, December 7, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 31 19 34 53 Connor McDavid, EDM 31 19 33 52 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 29 18 27 45 Brad Marchand, BOS 30 18 26 44 David Pastrnak, BOS 30 25 18 43 John Carlson, WAS 31 11 32 43 Jack Eichel, BUF 30 18 23 41 Patrick Kane, CHI 29 14 21 35 Artemi Panarin, NYR 28 13 21 34 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 28 11 23 34 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 28 9 25 34 Auston Matthews, TOR 31 18 15 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 30 12 21 33 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 30 13 19 32 4 tied with 31 pts.

