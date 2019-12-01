Through Saturday, November 30, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 28 19 30 49 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 28 16 32 48 Brad Marchand, BOS 26 18 25 43 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 17 25 42 David Pastrnak, BOS 26 24 17 41 John Carlson, WAS 28 8 29 37 Jack Eichel, BUF 27 16 19 35 Patrick Kane, CHI 26 14 19 33 Artemi Panarin, NYR 25 12 21 33 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 28 20 11 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 28 16 15 31 Elias Pettersson, VAN 27 11 20 31 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 26 10 21 31 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 26 8 23 31 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 27 11 18 29 4 tied with 28 pts.

