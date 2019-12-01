Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Saturday, November 30, 2019

December 1, 2019 1:20 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 28 19 30 49
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 28 16 32 48
Brad Marchand, BOS 26 18 25 43
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 17 25 42
David Pastrnak, BOS 26 24 17 41
John Carlson, WAS 28 8 29 37
Jack Eichel, BUF 27 16 19 35
Patrick Kane, CHI 26 14 19 33
Artemi Panarin, NYR 25 12 21 33
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 28 20 11 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 28 16 15 31
Elias Pettersson, VAN 27 11 20 31
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 26 10 21 31
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 26 8 23 31
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 27 11 18 29
4 tied with 28 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7