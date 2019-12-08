Listen Live Sports

Through Sunday, December 8, 2019

December 8, 2019 11:14 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 32 19 34 53
Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 33 52
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 29 18 27 45
Brad Marchand, BOS 30 18 26 44
David Pastrnak, BOS 30 25 18 43
John Carlson, WAS 31 11 32 43
Jack Eichel, BUF 31 18 24 42
Patrick Kane, CHI 30 14 22 36
Artemi Panarin, NYR 29 14 22 36
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 29 11 25 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 29 10 26 36
Auston Matthews, TOR 31 18 15 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 30 12 21 33
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 30 13 19 32
4 tied with 31 pts.

