Through Sunday, December 8, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 32 19 34 53 Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 33 52 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 29 18 27 45 Brad Marchand, BOS 30 18 26 44 David Pastrnak, BOS 30 25 18 43 John Carlson, WAS 31 11 32 43 Jack Eichel, BUF 31 18 24 42 Patrick Kane, CHI 30 14 22 36 Artemi Panarin, NYR 29 14 22 36 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 29 11 25 36 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 29 10 26 36 Auston Matthews, TOR 31 18 15 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 30 12 21 33 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 30 13 19 32 4 tied with 31 pts.

