Through Thursday, December 12, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|34
|20
|37
|57
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|34
|20
|35
|55
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|31
|19
|29
|48
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|33
|18
|30
|48
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|33
|26
|20
|46
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|33
|22
|24
|46
|John Carlson, WAS
|33
|12
|33
|45
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|31
|18
|23
|41
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|31
|11
|26
|37
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|32
|14
|22
|36
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|31
|10
|26
|36
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|33
|19
|15
|34
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|32
|13
|21
|34
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|32
|13
|21
|34
|3 tied with 33 pts.
