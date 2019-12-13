Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, December 12, 2019

December 13, 2019
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 34 20 37 57
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 34 20 35 55
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 31 19 29 48
Brad Marchand, BOS 33 18 30 48
David Pastrnak, BOS 33 26 20 46
Jack Eichel, BUF 33 22 24 46
John Carlson, WAS 33 12 33 45
Artemi Panarin, NYR 31 18 23 41
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 31 11 26 37
Patrick Kane, CHI 32 14 22 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 31 10 26 36
Auston Matthews, TOR 33 19 15 34
Elias Pettersson, VAN 32 13 21 34
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 32 13 21 34
3 tied with 33 pts.

